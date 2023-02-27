Piers Morgan labels Man United’s Carabao Cup celebrations “embarrassing”

Manchester United were crowned Carabao Cup winners on Sunday after beating Newcastle and TV personality Piers Morgan has labelled the celebrations in the aftermath embarrassing.

Despite the status of the League Cup overall, this trophy was a big one for Man United as it was their first in six years; more importantly, it was a reward for Erik ten Hag’s side’s hard work this season as the Dutch coach looks to have turned the Red Devils into a force again.

The Carabao Cup could be the first of four trophies heading to Old Trafford this season as Man United remain in contention for the other three.

This would be a historic achievement should Ten Hag see it out, as it is only the Dutch coach’s first campaign at the Manchester club.

In the aftermath, it was visible how much the trophy meant to the Man United squad. There was a lovely image of Ten Hag dancing with Antony and Lisandro Martinez, which goes back to their Ajax days, but Piers Morgan was one person who did not see it that way.

The polarising character stated on Twitter: “Can’t believe I’m watching a Man United manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing.”