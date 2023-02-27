The latest Premier League team of the week is in, and it’s dominated by the Manchester clubs after United won the Carabao Cup final and City thrashed Bournemouth.

We also have Leandro Trossard from league leaders Arsenal, and there were also some impressive performers from West Ham and Aston Villa, who both got two players into Garth Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport.

See below for the XI in full, which is certainly a very strong-looking side full of in-form players…

Arsenal fans will be happy to see Trossard making the team after his positive impact since joining from Brighton in January, while Man Utd supporters will surely also be thrilled that two of their recent signings are in, with Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez both proving superb summer additions who’ve helped Erik ten Hag turn the club around.

Declan Rice continues to shine for West Ham, meanwhile, and will surely be looking to impress ahead of a potential summer move to a bigger club.