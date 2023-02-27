“Isn’t looking good” – Pundit gives worrying verdict on Graham Potter’s Chelsea future

Graham Potter is running out of time at Chelsea.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the ex-Brighton boss is on the brink of being sacked by American billionaire owner Todd Boehly.

Despite taking charge of the Blues six months ago, after winning just five of his first 19 games, Potter finds his job massively under threat.

Naming a much-changed side for last weekend’s 2-0 London derby defeat against rivals Spurs, according to Collymore, Potter’s tinkering could cost him dearly.

“The decision to tinker with Chelsea’s starting 11 against Spurs obviously comes down to Graham Potter,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I understand that he’s trying to find his preferred lineup, but he’s running out of time. Todd Boehly’s patience is being tested and although all the heat is on the manager at the moment, if the fanbase starts to question the owner, then it’s only a matter of time before Potter is sacked.”

Going on to highlight Mykhailo Mudryk, who was dropped to the substitute’s bench and didn’t feature until the 83rd minute, Collymore has urged Potter to find his preferred starting team and stick with it.

“For Potter not to start Mykhailo Mudryk on the weekend was a strange one,” the ex-pro added.

“He’s just been signed for £88.5m so surely he’s a player that’s going to be in that usual starting 11 so to drop him for Raheem Sterling, who has hardly set Stamford Bridge alight since he moved from Man City, was a strange decision.

“I’m a huge Potter fan, I really like him. I think he’s a good manager and a good guy away from the touchline, but as we all know, management is a results business and he’s under so much pressure that he’s now in a position where he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

“He’s got to make a final decision on which 11 players he believes are best for his system and formation and stick with them. I am struggling to see where Chelsea and Potter go from here though – so much is against the manager – the fanbase appears to have made their mind up, as has the media. It’s very toxic at the moment so unless he can turn it around immediately, it isn’t looking good.”