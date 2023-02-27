Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to sign English duo Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice this summer.

Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this season, especially considering the success they’ve had over the last few years. The Merseyside club now face the difficult task of qualifying for the Champions League and it’s certainly not a guarantee they do so.

If they want to attract new players during the summer transfer window, qualifying for European football is likely to be essential, especially if they want bring in players of the calibre of Bellingham and Rice.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Liverpool attacker Collymore has urged Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team to completely revamp their midfield in the summer and bring in one of Rice or Bellingham.

“Liverpool’s entire midfield needs transforming. Stefan Bajcetic looks like a great prospect but there’s no way Jurgen Klopp can be relying on an 18-year-old week in, week out. I honestly think that anything short of three or four new midfielders in the summer, with at least one of them being either Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, won’t be good enough. In my opinion, not addressing that area of the pitch would see Liverpool fail to seriously compete for several more seasons,” said Collymore.

If Liverpool don’t manage to bring in an elite-level midfielder in the summer then it could be another season of disappointment. As mentioned, there’s now a lot of pressure on Liverpool to qualify for the Champions League, as you’d imagine Rice and Bellingham will be getting offers from some fo the best clubs in world football during the summer transfer window.