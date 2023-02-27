Exclusive: Liverpool midfielder links, Brighton star eyeing big transfer & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Thanks for reading, hope you enjoy today’s update 🙂

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his first appearance of 2022/23 season last night after a lengthy absence due to injury — fair to remember he’s 41 years old, born October 1981. “I suffered a lot but I’m back, I feel very good now. I’m not here to play 5-6 mins, I want to play the whole game,” he said afterwards.

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans have asked me about links with Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga. However, I think it’s way too early before linking him with big clubs like this. I’m told four or five top clubs scouts are monitoring him as Veiga is a top talent and he’s doing great in La Liga, but it’s something for the future, not present.

Barcelona

I’m aware of some reports stating that Naby Keita is a target for Barcelona. Barcelona are linked to all the possible free agents; but at the moment, nothing is concrete or advanced between Keita and any other club. He will decide in the next months. Barca are exploring the free agents market but nothing is “serious” yet.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl tells ZDF on Jude Bellingham: “I will try to extend his contract, yes. We have not spoken with Jude and his family yet. The player is relaxed and focussed on football.”

BVB director Kehl on Daichi Kamada free deal: “He’s a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then…

“Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so.”

Brentford

David Raya: “I rejected two contracts, one last year and one this January. You never know what’s going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens.”

Brighton

I’m told Alexis Mac Allister has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move, but Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess is going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea and Vasco da Gama are closing in on agreement for Andrey Santos loan after deal collapsed with Palmeiras. Medicals will take place soon, it’s almost done, with Vasco accepting a Chelsea key condition for Andrey to play in the U20 World Cup – this ended up being a big issue with Palmeiras as they wanted him to be able to stay with their squad. The plan is for Santos to return to London in July.

Graham Potter post-Tottenham: “I know the responsibility. It’s not good enough for this club and so I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea. The players gave it everything, they are hurting. It’s my responsibility. I haven’t done enough at this club to have too much good faith. My focus is on next match vs Leeds and that is what I’ll think about. We need to find a good feeling, a nice game, three points.”

Liverpool

Anton Stach is impressing with Mainz and we’re now seeing transfer rumours about a big move to the Premier League. He’s a good player with value close to €18-20m, but at the moment honestly I’m not aware of his name in the list of Tottenham and Liverpool. No decision will be made by Tottenham on summer targets in February or March.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford was on target again in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle, making it 25 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United this season.

This result is crucial, in my opinion. Winning mentality is also built like this and Erik ten Hag is very happy with the positive atmosphere around the squad; this is crucial to keep going in the final part of the season. I’m sure Ten Hag will have the chance to win more trophies in the future, he’s doing a top job.

Ten Hag: “I thought this is the club for me, I want to be part of Manchester United. I just love United so when I see our shirts, the bond with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, the legacy like Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, and how so many big players were developed in a United shirt and we want to do the same.”

“You have to win the first [trophy] and that is what we did today. You can take inspiration from this, but also more confidence. We are still at the start [of the process] to restore Man United to where they belong. We showed the right spirit – we fought and gave everything, as a team. It wasn’t always the best football but it was effective. There is a hunger and desire for trophies.”

Newcastle United

I don’t think yesterday’s result is a big setback for Newcastle. They came up against an in-form Manchester United, who were simply the better team on the day. Eddie Howe’s side are doing fantastic, the project is perfect in my opinion, with money always invested smartly on players for the present and future.

For sure they will be on the market in the summer, I think they need at least one new full-back, one creative midfielder and one winger, but I see them being very busy in July.

PSG

Kylian Mbappe makes PSG history as he’s now club’s joint all-time top scorer levelling Edinson Cavani on 200 goals scored. It’s also 29 goals in 29 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi made it 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG and 672 with Barcelona. He also picked up two assists for Mbappe last night…and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris.

However, there’s also bad news for PSG as Presnel Kimpembe will be out until the end of the season, says Christophe Galtier. One more serious injury for PSG this season.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have already completed their first signing of the 2023/2024 season: release clause close to €20m has been triggered for Austrian midfielder Nicolas Seiwald. Seiwald signs as Leipzig player until June 2028 to replace Konrad Laimer who’ll be joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer.

Tottenham

Anton Stach is impressing with Mainz and we’re now seeing transfer rumours about a potential big move to the Premier League. He’s a good player with value close to €18-20m, but at the moment honestly I’m not aware of his name being on Tottenham’s list. No decision will be made by Tottenham on summer targets in February or March.