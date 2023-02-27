Video: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe link-up to create one of the best goals seen this season

Paris Saint-Germain were 3-0 victors in their huge clash with Marseille on Sunday night with both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi stealing the show.

The Paris-based club have performed poorly of late but the derby clash brought out the best in Christophe Galtier’s men.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi linked up for all three of the goals as Marseille could not handle the superstar duo. However, the third was the pick of the bunch, as PSG move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.