According to reports, West Ham United has made a £35 million offer for the incredibly gifted Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the player’s agent Mateja Kezman, received the offer from West Ham.

For Hammers manager David Moyes, acquiring a central midfielder during the summer transfer window is priority.

The Serbian international is worth over £60million to Lazio. It remains to be seen if Hammers will be able to meet them halfway at about £48million.

The 28-year-old has bagged six goals and eight assists in 30 games for Lazio this season.

Milinkovic-Savic is seen as potential replacement for Declan Rice, who is expected to depart this season to a Champions League club.