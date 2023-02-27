According to reports, West Ham United has made a £35 million offer for the incredibly gifted Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
According to a report from Calciomercato, the player’s agent Mateja Kezman, received the offer from West Ham.
The Serbian international is worth over £60million to Lazio. It remains to be seen if Hammers will be able to meet them halfway at about £48million.
The 28-year-old has bagged six goals and eight assists in 30 games for Lazio this season.
Milinkovic-Savic is seen as potential replacement for Declan Rice, who is expected to depart this season to a Champions League club.