West Ham United look to have a good chance of signing Manchester United midfield duo Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek this summer.

The pair have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times, with McTominay no longer first choice after the summer arrival of Casemiro, while Van de Beek’s situation has been made worse by a serious injury this term.

It now seems likely both players will be leaving Man Utd in the summer, and West Ham have been linked with both in recent times.

Dean Jones discussed those two, as well as Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial as options for West Ham, saying to Give Me Sport: “I’ll be totally honest; I think Harry Maguire would probably look to move somewhere else.

“He probably still feels he’s capable, and he should feel he’s capable, of playing Champions League or Europa League football.

“Anthony Martial might not even feel like this is the right level for him, but the other two, I can definitely see some potential.”