Wolves could be without five players against Liverpool at Anfield this week.

According to Birmingham Mail, Matheus Cunha, Boubacar Traore, Hwang-Hee-chan, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic could all be unavailable for the game at Anfield this week.

Liverpool will be desperate to get revenge on the midlands side after their 3-0 defeat on the road a few weeks ago.

February and March is looking like a busy period for lots of clubs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Liverpool making some changes for this one.