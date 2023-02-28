Agent opens door for 6ft 2in beast to join West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

The agent of Duvan Zapata has opened the door for his client to leave Atalanta during the summer transfer window. 

The Sunday Mirror has recently claimed that West Ham are one of the clubs interested in signing Zapata.

The report claims he could be available for just £10m, and his agent has now spoken about his future at Atalanta.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle willing to bid £60m for West Ham who just joined Hammers in summer
Premier League star has been offered to Newcastle for transfer
Exclusive: Man City & Newcastle among suitors for star whose transfer value has skyrocketed this season

“A summer transfer? We’ll see if an offer suitable for both the player and Atalanta arrives. In which case, we will evaluate it. We will see in due course,” said Zapata’s agent, speaking to Sport Italia.

More Stories Duvan Zapata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.