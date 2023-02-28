The agent of Duvan Zapata has opened the door for his client to leave Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

The Sunday Mirror has recently claimed that West Ham are one of the clubs interested in signing Zapata.

The report claims he could be available for just £10m, and his agent has now spoken about his future at Atalanta.

“A summer transfer? We’ll see if an offer suitable for both the player and Atalanta arrives. In which case, we will evaluate it. We will see in due course,” said Zapata’s agent, speaking to Sport Italia.