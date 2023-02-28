Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an amusing response after being asked about the apparent bust-up on the pitch between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Watch below as Arteta insists his centre-back pairing have “a happy marriage” despite some issues at the end of the win over Leicester City at the weekend…

?? “They are a happy marriage.” ? Mikel Arteta says everything is FINE between William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães following their confrontation at the end for the win against Leicester City. ? pic.twitter.com/nGCM5Fp6qu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2023

Arteta certainly seems happy with the situation, so this doesn’t look like it’s a genuine problem for Arsenal fans to worry about.

The Gunners remain in a surprisingly strong position in the title race, with Arteta’s side potentially going five points clear if they win against Everton tomorrow night.