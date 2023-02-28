Video: Arteta gives amusing response to apparent bust-up between Arsenal duo Gabriel & Saliba

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an amusing response after being asked about the apparent bust-up on the pitch between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Watch below as Arteta insists his centre-back pairing have “a happy marriage” despite some issues at the end of the win over Leicester City at the weekend…

Arteta certainly seems happy with the situation, so this doesn’t look like it’s a genuine problem for Arsenal fans to worry about.

The Gunners remain in a surprisingly strong position in the title race, with Arteta’s side potentially going five points clear if they win against Everton tomorrow night.

