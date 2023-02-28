Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals who’s next in line for new Arsenal deal after Saka, Martinelli & Saliba

Arsenal are making Granit Xhaka one of their priorities for a new contract after settling the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano said that nothing was advanced between Xhaka and Arsenal for the moment, but that he was their next priority for a new deal and that talks would take place in the next few months.

Xhaka has shone for the Gunners this season, becoming one of their most improved players with some commanding midfield displays to help them to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping the club can sort out the Switzerland international’s future as soon as possible, though it also makes sense that finalising new deals for Saka and Saliba, with Martinelli already done recently, remains the priority.

“Despite reports, talks are not advanced now. Xhaka is next in the list after Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, but the Saka deal has to be finalized and also Saliba is still in negotiations, so it will take some time before getting Xhaka extension done. It will be discussed in the next months,” Romano explained.

Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, so it certainly makes sense for Mikel Arteta to do his best to keep this current squad together.

Xhaka may have had his problems at the Emirates Stadium in the past, but he now looks like a real leader in the squad who can be a key part of their success in the future.