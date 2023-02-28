“Sick to the teeth of him” – Possible warning for Chelsea as transfer target “harmed the team” at parent club

Chelsea have been given a potential warning about Joao Felix as his poor relationship with parent club Atletico Madrid has been discussed on AS TV by Miguel Martin Talavera.

Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea until the end of the season, and he’s shown some moments of quality despite the team’s poor form overall that might persuade the Blues to try to make his move permanent.

Ben Jacobs has previously suggested in his CaughtOffside column that Chelsea would like to sign Felix permanently, and the Portugal international certainly doesn’t seem to be in Atletico’s plans if Talavera’s words are anything to go by.

“What is clear is that Joao Felix is going one way and Atletico Madrid are going the other,” he said.

“Atletico are a block, there are no sour faces. There are frustrated players, but they do not let that into the public sphere. There is no continual controversy when a player comes off in the 70th minute. Or if they stay on the bench.

“More than that, everything is focused on a stand off between Joao Felix and Diego Pablo Simeone. Right now, Joao Felix is still in contact with two players at Atletico Madrid. After four years, Reinildo, who arrived just over a year ago, and Sergio Reguilon, are the ones who he is closest with. With the rest, there is nothing, no friendship.

“The reason is, they are sick to the teeth of him. They think he only looks out for himself, for his objectives. The things he did harmed the team and harmed the group.”

It seems Felix does not have a lot of friends at his parent club, so it’s likely to be an easy choice for them to let him go if the right offer comes in for him this summer.

Even if the 23-year-old couldn’t fit in under Diego Simeone, he has shown that he has the natural talent to be a success if he’s playing under the right manager, so it will be interesting to see if these issues put Chelsea off or not.