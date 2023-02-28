More bad news for Chelsea as injury rules crucial player out for six weeks

Chelsea FC
There’s been even more bad news for Chelsea as this awful season just seems to go from bad to worse for Blues fans.

The latest, according to the Evening Standard, is that experienced defender Thiago Silva now looks set for six weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Brazilian is one of Chelsea’s most important players, and the team had been struggling even with him available, so one can only imagine how Graham Potter’s out-of-form side will respond to this latest setback.

Chelsea have other options in defence, but Wesley Fofana has struggled to stay fit, while Kalidou Koulibaly hasn’t been particularly convincing since moving to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in the summer.

Thiago Silva in action for Chelsea
On the plus side, Silva’s injury could have been worse, so six weeks might not end up being that bad in the grand scheme of things.

The timing is not ideal, however, as Potter could really have done with his most experienced players being fit during this difficult period when he really needs a result as soon as possible.

