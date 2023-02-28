Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku dreams of a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Lukaku signed for Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea at the beginning of the season, but the Belgian striker has struggled to replicate the form he was producing in the early stages of his career.

Lukaku has only started seven games in the Serie A this season, scoring two goals, and you’d imagine Inter wouldn’t want to be signing him on a permanent deal for the summer.

Now, a report from Fichajes has claimed that Lukaku doesn’t want to return to Chelsea in the summer transfer window and now dreams of a move to Real Madrid.

With Karim Benzema reaching the latter stages of his career, Madrid will be in need of a new striker in the near future.

Whether Madrid would be keen on signing Lukaku remains to be seen, but it could be an option for the Spanish club at the right price, at least until they find a long-term Benzema replacement.

The Belgian international will certainly have to step up his performances if he wants to play for a club like Real Madrid.