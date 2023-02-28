Exclusive: Chelsea chief met with club president to repair relations after botched transfer

Chelsea chief Todd Boehly recently met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to repair relations after the recent Hakim Ziyech transfer deal fell apart, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues looked close to loaning Ziyech to PSG in January, but the deal fell through late on, leaving the Ligue 1 giants furious, as revealed at the time by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Despite links with Neymar, Jacobs insists Chelsea’s talks with PSG were nothing to do with trying to sign the Brazil international, but to try to smooth things over after the Ziyech deal.

“I am told there is no truth Todd Boehly held a meeting with Nasser Al-Khelaifi to specifically discuss bringing Neymar to Stamford Bridge,” Jacobs said.

“The pair did briefly and informally meet before PSG’s Champions League tie with Bayern in Paris. But it was more to smooth things over after the failed Hakim Ziyech loan to PSG, which fell through due to delayed paperwork.”

It’s important for Chelsea to have a good relationship with clubs like PSG in case they want to do business in the future, so CFC fans will surely be relieved to hear that Boehly took this step to have a meeting with Al-Khelaifi.

As for Neymar, Jonathan Johnson recently provided his insight on the player’s future in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.