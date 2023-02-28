Chelsea weighing up cheap option striker which could see them pass on Victor Osimhen

Chelsea may pass on the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer in favour of bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the club. 

Graham Potter’s side have shown to be in desperate need of a number nine in recent weeks and the Blues’ buy-back clause for the English star becomes active in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are aware that they need an out-and-out striker and have only earmarked the two Serie A stars so far, as no negotiations or progress has been made towards signing one of them.

As of now, Chelsea are said to be in favour of bringing back the Roma striker as it would take a huge fee to secure Osimhen’s signature.

Tammy Abraham back to Chelsea?
Without Champions League football it will be hard to attract Osimhen to Stamford Bridge when the Nigerian forward has many suitors. However, if Chelsea can somehow convince the Napoli star, that must be their option.

The Blues are building a squad for the future and the 24-year-old would be the perfect star to spearhead it. Although Abraham has improved since leaving London, he is not at the level of Serie A’s top scorer.

