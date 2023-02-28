Crystal Palace are considering a move to sign Manchester United star this summer

Crystal Palace are considering a move to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After just one full season in the Crystal Palace first team, Wan-Bissaka was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2019. The England international started well for United but has struggled for regular minutes recently, with Diogo Dalot often the preferred right-back.

If Wan-Bissaka is looking to play more regularly then a move in the summer transfer window could be on the cards, and a return to his former club can’t be ruled out.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are considering a move to resign Wan-Bissaka later this year. The report claims that Manchester United are looking at signing a new right-back this summer, meaning Wan-Bissaka could be pushed even further down the pecking order.

Wan-Bissaka played some of the best football of his career during his time at Crystal Palace and you’d imagine he’d be a guaranteed starter if he was to re-join his former club.

A move to Palace would make sense for all parties involved and it will be interesting to see if they firm up their interest in the next few months.

 

