“Doesn’t look like the same player” – Craig Hope calls for Howe to drop spent’ NUFC ace

Craig Hope has claimed that Newcastle striker Callum Wilson doesn’t look like the same player he once was.

Wilson managed a full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United but struggled to have any major impact on the game.

Alexander Isak came off the bench for Newcastle, and it could be time for the Swedish striker to start more games.

Journalist Hope has suggested that Wilson maybe isn’t the player he was at the start of the season.

“If we’re going to be honest here, Callum Wilson almost looks as if he’s put absolutely everything into getting into that World Cup squad. You know he put his heart and soul into that and he’s come back since the World Cup and he almost looks spent mentally [and] physically he just doesn’t look like the same player at all,” said Hope on his Youtube channel.