Erik ten Hag confirms starting Man United duo to miss West Ham clash

Man United host West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as both teams compete in the FA Cup fifth round, but the home side will be without two of their starting players.

Speaking in his press conference before the cup clash, Man United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Luke Shaw and Fred are injury doubts for the match at Old Trafford following Sunday’s win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

The League Cup was the first of what could be a memorable season for Man United and Ten Hag, as the Red Devils are still in contention to win the three other trophies they compete in.

With that in mind, Ten Hag is expected to rest several players against West Ham, as United also have a huge game in the Premier League on Sunday against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Dutch coach will have to manage his squad carefully from here on in as the 53-year-old looks to accomplish an incredible feat in his first season as coach of the Premier League giants.