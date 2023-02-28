Erik ten Hag has identified his next signing for Man United

What Erik ten Hag has done at Man United in such a short space of time is nothing short of impressive but the Dutch coach’s next signings could be key in taking the Manchester club to the next level.

The recruitment of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have all played a key role in getting Man United to where they are now and according to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag wants to add at least two significant signings to his squad in the summer to maintain their push for the Premer League summit.

One of those may already be identified by the former Ajax coach, as he could go back to his old club and get Mohammed Kudus, who he believes has the attributes to excel in the Premier League.

Kudus has been having a good season in Amsterdam and shun in the Champions League this season, where he scored four goals along with two assists in Ajax’s six games.

The attacking midfielder could play behind the striker in Ten Hag’s system but with a contract until 2025 in Holland, it is uncertain how much the Ghana international would cost.

Ten Hag is very likely to bring in a striker alongside Kudus this summer, should he sign the Ajax star, and the two would go a long way in helping the Red Devils end their 11-year wait for a Premier League title.