Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Serie A forward

Talks are currently ongoing between AC Milan and Rafael Leao over a new deal and having appreciated the winger’s talent for some time, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea’s interest has cooled following their January spending.

Leao has evolved into one of the best players in Europe over the last two years and is a key component in Milan’s team. The Portuguese star is giving his current side priority when deciding his future and has been offered a five-year deal with a salary of €7m plus add-ons.

With talks ongoing, it is uncertain whether the 23-year-old will ask for more, but should he decide to leave in the summer, Chelsea’s interest has cooled having signed Mykhailo Mudryk for big money in January.

The Blues also have Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in that position and with Graham Potter needing a striker next season, spending big money on another left-winger would not make sense.

Writing exclusively in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “At the moment, full priority goes to negotiation with AC Milan. Talks are ongoing, Milan are offering a five-year deal for €7m salary net per season with add-ons also included. Leao gives priority to Milan, but it’s crucial to get it done before the summer or big clubs could move. Chelsea after Mudryk and January signings in that position are more quiet, even if they appreciate the player.”

Leao’s current deal expires in 2024 and only time will tell if the 23-year-old stays at the San Siro beyond that.