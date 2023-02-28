Newcastle United want to keep hold of star player Bruno Guimaraes and even discuss a new deal for him, though it’s likely that many top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that there’s not much substance to the recent links with Real Madrid.

There doesn’t seem to be anything particularly concrete with Guimaraes at the moment, though Romano says he can imagine there will be some big names keeping an eye on the Brazil international after his tremendous impact at St James’ Park.

The former Lyon man joined the Magpies just over a year ago and has become a hugely important part of Eddie Howe’s side, and it’s clear he has what it takes to shine on the biggest stage.

For now, however, NUFC fans can probably breathe easy as the club hope to discuss a new contract for the 25-year-old.

“Newcastle want Bruno Guimaraes to stay, they’re prepared to discuss a new long term contract as reported in November, so their plan is clear,” Romano said.

“At the moment, nothing is concrete for his exit; I’m sure many top clubs follow him but nothing else yet, despite the links with Real Madrid.”