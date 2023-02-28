Tottenham striker Harry Kane voted for former Liverpool star Sadio Mane as his second best player in the world at the FIFA The Best awards last night.

The England international is clearly a huge fan of Mane, as noted by the Daily Mirror, who now plays for Bayern Munich after surprisingly leaving Anfield during the summer.

Mane was a star performer for Liverpool for many years and it looks like they’re missing him this season, with the Reds being a long way from their best as the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo fail to plug that gap.

Kane voted for a top three of Lionel Messi, Mane and Karim Benzema, and it’s quite the statement to have the Senegal international up there with two other huge names who achieved so much in the last year.

This surely shows, once again, that Liverpool made a big mistake letting Mane go when they did, with perhaps even Mohamed Salah looking like he’d have been the better choice to offload.