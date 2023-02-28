Adam Pope reports that Javi Gracia has been impressed by Brenden Aaronson since arriving as new boss.

In Gracia’s first match in charge, the USA international made a comeback to the starting lineup and participated for 75 minutes of the 1-0 victory over the Saints at Elland Road.

JG says he started Aaronson on Sat because "he had trained well in the week. I thought he had a good game too." #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) February 27, 2023

The American joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg as its first summer addition. Under former Whites manager Jesse Marsch, the 22-year-old started the season as a regular, but before Saturday’s victory over Southampton, he hadn’t started in the previous four Premier League contests.

Aaronson seems to have won over the new Leeds manager, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him remain in the lineup tonight as the Whites attempt to move to the FA Cup quarterfinals against Fulham.