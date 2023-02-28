Liverpool actually held talks over signing £19m PL defender who Jamie Carragher just loves watching

Liverpool reportedly held talks over signing Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Soyuncu is out of contract at the end of the season and according to 90min, Atletico Madrid are set to win the race to secure him on a free transfer this summer.

However, the Leicester City defender has held talks with Premier League clubs.

Love watching Soyuncu for Leicester! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 21, 2019

The report also claims that Liverpool held talks with the representatives of Soyuncu. As seen above, back in 2019, Jamie Carragher tweeted his approval of Soyuncu.