Liverpool linked with move for former target who is now worth €40m

Liverpool have been linked with making a move for former target Piotr Zielinski who is thriving at Napoli this season.

The Serie A side have turned themselves into one of the best teams in Europe as they are certain to win the Italian league and are major contenders for the Champions League.

Despite this, the Polish star would like to play in the Premier League and Todofichajes are reporting that Liverpool could make a move for the 28-year-old.

The Reds are in need of midfielders ahead of next season and Klopp has seen the Poland international up close this season – who scored twice in Napoli’s 4-1 win over the Reds in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been previously linked with a move for Zielinski, which goes all the way back to 2018, and is now worth €40m according to Todofichajes.

The 28-year-old has a contract in Naples until 2024, therefore, this could be Napoli’s last transfer window to get a good deal for the midfielder, whilst the Premier League club will be looking to take advantage of that expiring contract.