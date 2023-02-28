Liverpool in pole position to seal transfer of versatile Premier League attacker

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the summer.

The England international’s Chelsea future is in some doubt at the moment as he nears the final year of his Blues contract, and it could be that his future now looks increasingly like it lies away from Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mirror, there is interest from Liverpool and they look to be in pole position for Mount, with Chelsea possibly set to struggle to be able to afford to match the wage offers he could get elsewhere.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best for CFC this season, but one can easily imagine him reviving his career elsewhere, with Anfield perhaps the ideal place for him right now.

Chelsea look to be in a major transitional period, with things not going at all well under Graham Potter and with the flurry of new signings who’ve come in under new owner Todd Boehly.

While it’s also not been the best season for Liverpool, it’s perhaps easier to imagine Mount improving under the more experienced Jurgen Klopp in what generally should be a more settled atmosphere.

Mount’s versatility should also appeal to LFC as they look for someone who can breathe new life into their midfield and provide a better link to their front three.