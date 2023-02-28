Liverpool are chasing their next commercial deal as Nike helps them secure a £247m boost.

Liverpool recently published their accounts and according to the Liverpool Echo, they posted record revenues of £549m and a pre-tax profit of £7.5m.

The report details the ins and outs of Liverpool’s finances, and it makes for interesting reading.

41.6% of their revenue is from commercial deals, which has jumped to £247m, partly down to their huge deal with Nike.

Sleeve sponsorship could be the next revenue stream that Liverpool look to improve, with their deal with Expedia running out in a few months.