Exclusive: Liverpool rival Tottenham for transfer of Premier League star

Liverpool could be set to rival Tottenham for the transfer of Wolves defender Max Kilman this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Reds need to make changes in defence this summer, with Jacobs expecting FSG to back Jurgen Klopp to revamp this struggling squad.

Discussing Liverpool’s potential transfer targets, Jacobs named Kilman as one name the Merseyside giants are considering, along with Tottenham.

He said: “I am also told Liverpool, like Spurs, would consider Wolves’ Max Kilman. You could make an argument Liverpool need a left -and right- sided centre-back even if both don’t play instantly together as a new first-choice pairing in 2023/24.”

It seems Chelsea new-boy Benoit Badiashile was also really liked by Liverpool while he was still at Monaco, though it seems the Blues swooped in too quickly for them, and it looks a good move as the Frenchman has started strongly at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs also discussed possible outgoings at LFC, naming Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Adrian as players looking likely to leave, while Arthur Melo’s loan deal will not be made permanent.

He said: “Not all Liverpool’s incomings will be apparent before the outgoings are clear, especially in the final third.

“Arthur Melo will not be signed permanently. Liverpool did agree to an option to buy for £33m with Juventus, but I am told it was just a ‘give’. Liverpool has always seen Melo as a straight loan.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner (a fantastic Liverpool servant) are all currently heading towards free agency. Nat Phillips, Joel Matip and Adrian are all likely to leave, too.

“It’s a disappointing end for Keita, who joined for £52.75m from Leipzig in 2018. Lots of top clubs, especially in LaLiga and Serie A, are considering him. There really isn’t anything serious yet with reported Barcelona advances, though, but free agents are going to be important to them this summer.”