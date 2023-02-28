Man City on alert for potential transfer of Chelsea star who is greatly admired by Guardiola

Manchester City are reportedly on alert as it seems Mateo Kovacic is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Croatia international has been a key figure for the Blues in recent years after initially joining on loan from Real Madrid, and it looks like City are reviving the interest they showed in him before he made the move to west London.

Pep Guardiola remains a big fan of Kovacic, according to the Telegraph, and the City manager has been alerted to the 28-year-old’s situation as it seems Chelsea’s owners are keen to avoid players going into the final year of their contracts.

Kovacic’s current Chelsea deal expires in 2024, so if the club don’t let him go this summer, they face the risk of losing him for nothing just a year later.

This could then present City with an attractive situation this summer as Kovacic could be available on the cheap, and give Guardiola an ideal replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who himself is close to becoming a free agent.

Kovacic looks like he could be a good fit for City’s style of football, but Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed to see such an influential player leaving to strengthen a rival.