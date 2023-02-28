Man City in talks with key defender after Chelsea deal collapsed last summer

Man City have entered talks with defender Nathan Ake over a new contract as the Netherlands star has impressed at the Etihad this season.

Coming into the current campaign, the 28-year-old was a rotation player but has now established himself as a starter in Pep Guardiola’s team due to his versatility.

The former Chelsea star has been a starter at left-back for City but has also played centrally. The growing importance of Ake even saw the Manchester club send Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich in January despite being one of the best defenders in the world last season.

The 28-year-old has come a long way in such as short space of time as not long ago, Guardiola was willing to let Ake move to Chelsea.

Chelsea targetted Ake last summer when the Blues were looking to bring in centre-backs, however, the move failed to materialise due to a reported disagreement between the West London club and City over the structure of the transfer.

A few months later, Football Insider are reporting that Ake has entered talks over a new deal as the Dutch footballer is expected to stay at the Etihad for the near future.