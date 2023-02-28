Man City submit offer to World Cup winner who must make decision before end of March

Man City have made an offer to Julian Alvarez to extend his contract at the Etihad by one more year after impressing since joining from River Plate last summer.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027 and the new contract would add another year with better terms, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester club either want to reward Alvarez for the season he is having or keep the World Cup winner away from other teams, as there have been rumours around an exit to clubs such as Barcelona.

According to Romano, the deal is still not 100% agreed and it is believed that Alvarez has to decide in March if he wants to sign the new deal or not.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2023

Despite not being a regular starter, Alvarez has impressed this season with City, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further two. However, most of the attention brought upon the Argentina international is due to the impressive World Cup campaign he put together in Qatar.

The 23-year-old has a very bright future in the sport and although Man City’s starting forwards are all in form at present, somewhere down the line Guardiola will need to find a place for the World Cup winner in his starting team.