Manchester United looking to beat Man City and Liverpool to signing of midfielder

Manchester United are looking to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella initially signed on loan from Cagliari in 2019 before completing a permanent move to Inter Milan at the end of the season. In his first season after signing permanently, Barella played a pivotal role in helping to guide Inter Milan to the league title, their first in eleven years.

CalcioMercatoWeb recently reported that Liverpool were interested in signing Barella as they look to revamp their midfield during the summer transfer window.

Now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that both Manchester clubs are now interested in signing Barella.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Barella will cost any interested club in the region of £70m.

It looks set to be a competitive race to sign Barella during the summer transfer window, but the price tag of £70m could be a deterrent.

Barella is undoubtedly a fantastic player who could improve most squads in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether any club would be willing to pay the price tag set by Inter Milan.