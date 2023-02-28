Exclusive: Club desperate to keep Liverpool target but he could be “tempted” by transfer for two reasons

Chelsea are eager to keep Mason Mount at the club and remain fairly confident that they’re in control of the situation, according to Ben Jacobs.

However, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jacobs also made it clear that Liverpool have a genuine interest in Mount, and the England international could be tempted by a move away for a variety of reasons.

Although Mount has largely been a key player at Chelsea in recent years, he now looks less certain of a starting place due to the huge squad Graham Potter now has at his disposal.

Jacobs has also suggested that one issue with Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea is that it could potentially see him suffer a wage cut if certain conditions are met, such as missing out on European football, as now seems likely this season.

“Mason Mount is another midfielder to watch. Liverpool’s interest is genuine,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea still feel they have the situation in their control as they look to extend Mount’s contract. Chelsea’s owners want Mount to commit to a long-term deal that’s quite incentive driven and has a reduction in wage if the club don’t reach the Champions League in any given season.

“Mount loves Chelsea (he’s been there since he was six) but with massive squad, and his game time diminishing a little, he could be tempted away.

“But make no mistake, Chelsea’s owners have wanted him to extend since day one. They still believe he can find his form of last season where he scored 11 goals.”

One imagines Liverpool fans will be intrigued by this piece of transfer news as the Reds urgently need a revamp in midfield this summer.

