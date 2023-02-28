Manchester United rival Liverpool for potential transfer raid on Chelsea

Manchester United are the latest club being linked with an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Liverpool have a genuine interest in Mount, while the Daily Mirror have stated that the Reds look to be in pole position for the England international’s signature.

Now, however, there’s further information from the Telegraph, who name Manchester United as one of the clubs showing an interest in the 24-year-old as he approaches the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Mount could be a good fit for Man Utd or Liverpool, even if he’s not been at his best for Chelsea so far this season.

Mason Mount to Manchester United or Liverpool?
It’s been a generally difficult season for the Blues under Graham Potter, and Mount might do well to get out and try to revive his career elsewhere.

United could do well to bring in Mount as a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, while LFC need a major shake-up in midfield after a hugely frustrating campaign.

