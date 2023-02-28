Revealed: The truth behind PSG’s transfer links with Liverpool star who’s friends with Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain held an interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in 2021 and Ben Jacobs has explained in his exclusive CaughtOffside column why those transfer rumours have gone into overdrive again.

Salah has shone at Anfield despite a dip in form this season when the rest of the team has also suffered, and it makes sense that he might be being eyed up by Europe’s elite.

PSG have Lionel Messi nearing the end of his contract, so Salah could be a perfect replacement, or indeed an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Neymar.

Still, Jacobs has played down the Ligue 1 giants’ links with the Egypt international for now, saying that part of the reason we’re seeing these rumours again is because club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is close friends with the player and they met recently.

“Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah are two names that are drawing a lot of media attention right now. Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Firmino. Even at 31 he’s seen as a positive influence on and off the field,” Jacobs said.

“There are rumours of a surprise Mo Salah exit, but he’s contracted until 2025. Suggestions Liverpool are willing to listen to offers are wide of the mark at this stage. Salah has been linked to PSG, and I think that rumour went into overdrive when he was pictured dining with Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently. But the pair are just friends.

“PSG ideally want to buy a little bit younger. It’s true they considered Salah in 2021. Right now, he remains fully committed to Liverpool. If he can find goal-scoring form Liverpool can still make a top-four charge. I personally think he’ll be more effective in a 4-4-2.”

Liverpool look set for a major overhaul in the summer, but it seems, for now at least, that Salah is not someone who’ll be on his way out of the club.