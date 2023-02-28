(Photo) Newcastle fan got cup winners tattoo before defeat to Manchester United

One Newcastle United fan got a bit ahead of himself by getting a tattoo to commemorate the Magpies winning the Carabao Cup final, which they then went on to lose.

Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford giving them the trophy instead of Eddie Howe’s side.

See the image below as one Newcastle fan, Kris Cook got this tattoo done before the game even kicked off…

As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: “I asked the lass who does my tattoos: ‘Can you put cup winners on my leg?’,” he said.

“I think she was thinking it was a bad idea at the same time, but I got it done.

“I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic – apart from that, all my pals think it’s funny.”