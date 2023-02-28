Newcastle are willing to offer £60m to sign West Ham star Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window last year from Lyon. The Brazilian came with a lot of expectation on his shoulders but has struggled to live up to those expectations.

Despite the sub-par performances, Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign Paqueta during the summer for a fee of around £60m, according to Fichajes.

Whether West Ham will allow him to leave remains to be seen, but £60m is a relatively high offer.