Premier League club and Formula 1 announce incredible first-of-its-kind partnership

Tottenham FC
Tottenham and Formula 1 have announced an exciting first-of-its-kind partnership which will see the Premier League club set up a driver academy and the installation of a go-karting facility below the North London club’s stadium.

Spurs state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which cost £1billion to build, has opened up several opportunities for the London club, such as concerts, NFL matches, and now a partnership with Formula 1 – which might be the coolest of them all.

The Premier League club have agreed to a 15-year strategic partnership with the motorsport series, which will see the delivery of the world’s first-in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track below the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will also develop a new driver academy programme, which will be used to help identify the next generation of racing talent.

Tottenham and Formula 1 announce an incredible new partnership

On Tuesday morning, a press release announced the partnership and read: “Formula 1 has agreed a 15-year strategic partnership with Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur that will see the delivery of the world’s first-in-stadium electric karting facility and London’s longest indoor track below the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The high-tech, in stadium facility, which will be the only one of its kind in Europe, will open later this year with separate tracks for adults and juniors, both accredited by the National Karting Association – making it a potential future venue for national karting championship races.

“Based below the stadium’s South Stand, the facility will also include interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage outlets.

“Together Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur will develop a new driver academy programme which aims to widen the motorsport talent pool and help identify the next generation of F1 drivers. Formula 1 and the club will deliver educational activities for schools to engage local young people in motorsport and showcase career opportunities and pathways in areas such as engineering and software development.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said about the Formula 1 deal: “Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

“We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national, and local communities.”

