PSG president has been accused of kidnapping and torturing

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has been accused of kidnapping and torturing.

That’s according to French outlet L’Equipe, via AS, who claim that Tayeb Benabderrahmane filed a complaint back in 2020 stating that he’d been tortured for being in possession of certain documents.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Newcastle fan got cup winners tattoo before defeat to Manchester United
Manchester United looking to beat Man City and Liverpool to signing of midfielder
Liverpool release financial accounts with £247m coming from commercial revenues

Three judges have been appointed to investigate the case and accusations against Al-Khelaifi.

It remains to be seen whether the PSG president is guilty or not, but the lawyers of Benabderrahmane have reportedly spent months trying to bring this case to the courts.

More Stories Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.