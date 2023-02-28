PSG president has been accused of kidnapping and torturing

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has been accused of kidnapping and torturing.

That’s according to French outlet L’Equipe, via AS, who claim that Tayeb Benabderrahmane filed a complaint back in 2020 stating that he’d been tortured for being in possession of certain documents.

Three judges have been appointed to investigate the case and accusations against Al-Khelaifi.

It remains to be seen whether the PSG president is guilty or not, but the lawyers of Benabderrahmane have reportedly spent months trying to bring this case to the courts.