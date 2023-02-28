Statistic shows importance of Manchester United player linked with move away this summer

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are considering a move to resign Wan-Bissaka during the summer transfer window.

The England youth international has struggled to nail down the starting right-back position for Manchester United this season and a move away could happen in the next few months.

However, allowing him to leave the club might not be the brightest idea after his latest performance against Newcastle.

? Aaron Wan Bissaka made more successful tackles in the Carabao Cup final than any other player (7) ? He only came on at half time pic.twitter.com/BvdAKo9sRr — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 26, 2023

With Diogo Dalot receiving an early yellow and due to the threat of Allan Saint-Maximin, Wan-Bissaka was brought on with Manchester United having a two-goal lead at half-time.

The 25-year-old helped solidify Manchester United with seven tackles in just one half. This isn’t the first time he’s been used to nullify an opposition winger due to his defensive ability.

Wan-Bissaka isn’t so comfortable going forward, but in certain situations such as trying to protect a lead or cope with the threat of a difficult winger, he could still play a pivotal role in this United side.