Kevin De Bruyne scored a sensational long-range finish in the FA Cup away to Bristol City.
Manchester City travelled down to Bristol City in the FA Cup, looking to avoid an upset.
Due to Manchester City’s super squad, Pep Guardiola was able to name a rotated side with plenty of talent, including superstar De Bruyne.
The Belgian international scored Manchester City’s third and final goal, with a sensational long-range finish to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.
KEVIN. DE. BRUYNE. ??? @itvfootball #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/T0ci7ADmF1
— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 28, 2023
Pictures from ITV Sport.