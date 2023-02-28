“We have to see” – Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez ahead of their game against Wolves this week.

Liverpool face Wolves this week as they look to get revenge after their disappointing three-nil defeat a few weeks ago.

With games coming thick and fast, Klopp will be desperate for a fully fit squad to face Wolves, and there’s some slightly positive news on Darwin Nunez.

"We have to see with Darwin" ? pic.twitter.com/hXFh1daHNF — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 28, 2023

Nunez has trained with the Liverpool team, but Klopp has confirmed that his fitness will have to be managed.