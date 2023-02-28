“We have to see” – Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez ahead of their game against Wolves this week.

Liverpool face Wolves this week as they look to get revenge after their disappointing three-nil defeat a few weeks ago.

With games coming thick and fast, Klopp will be desperate for a fully fit squad to face Wolves, and there’s some slightly positive news on Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has trained with the Liverpool team, but Klopp has confirmed that his fitness will have to be managed.

 

