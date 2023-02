CalcioMercato reports that Scamacca would like to go back to Italy, where teams like Inter Milan and Napoli were interested in signing him last summer.

The striker signed with West Ham for €36 million last year, and in 24 games for the Hammers thus far, he has scored seven goals. His contract has a 2027 expiration date with a one-year extension option.

Given the current state of affairs at West Ham the report suggest the Hammers would only be willing to loan the striker with an option to buy.