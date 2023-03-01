Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to a report from Fichajes, Napoli are hoping to tide the player down to a new long-term contract in order to fend off the interest from the European elite.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are thought to be keen on the 22-year-old Georgian winger who has been in outstanding form this season.

The highly-rated winger has 12 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and he has helped Napoli open up a substantial gap at the top of the table. The Italian outfit are favourites to win the league title and they have done quite well in the Champions League so far.

Kvaratskhelia has put on splendid displays against top European clubs like Liverpool this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs.

However, the player has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2027 and the Italian outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him.

Manchester United could definitely use a quality young winger like him but they would have to pay a premium in order to secure his services.

Erik ten Hag needs to add more depth to his side in order to compete for major trophies like the Premier League title and the Champions League next season.

Kvaratskhelia will add pace, flair and goals to the Manchester United attack. The 22-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker and he could prove to be a sensational long-term investment for the Red Devils.