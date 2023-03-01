19 goal contributions this season: Chelsea in constant contact with 23-yr-old’s entourage

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit could be forced to consider his sale if the player refuses to sign an extension with them.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), AC Milan are prepared to renew his contract and they have offered him wages of around €6.5 million per season.

However, the player has not committed his long-term future to the club yet.

Chelsea are keen on signing the player and they have been in constant contact with the player’s entourage. The London club are reportedly in the front row to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with AC Milan now.

Leao knows that Chelsea have significantly more financial resources compared to Milan and they can offer him higher wages. Furthermore, the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive proposition.

The Blues need a reliable goalscorer and Leao would certainly be a quality acquisition. The Portuguese international has 9 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season and he helped AC Milan win the league title last year.

He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling if the Blues manage to get a deal across the line in the coming months.