Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from the Chronicle claims that Newcastle United are keen to sign the 25-year-old Scottish international and the player is open to the move if he continues to be overlooked at the London club. He has not been a regular starter for Arsenal this season and a player of his caliber will want to play week in and week out.

The 25-year-old has started just four league games this season and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is prepared to give him more opportunities in the coming months.

The former Celtic defender has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and he will be hoping to reclaim his place in the starting lineup. If he fails to do so, Newcastle could prove to be a quality option for him.

The Magpies could qualify for the Champions League next season and they need to bring in a reliable left back. Tierney would be a superb long-term addition.

Newcastle have been using Dan Burn as their left-back this season but the experienced defender offers very little going forward. Tierney would add a new dimension to the Newcastle side with his attacking capabilities.

The Scotland international was regarded as a prestigious young talent when he moved to Arsenal and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender. Regular football at Newcastle could help him regain his form and confidence.

Furthermore, Eddie Howe has done well to note your talented young players throughout his career and he could have a big influence on the 25-year-old’s development in the coming seasons.