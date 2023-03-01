AC Milan winger makes transfer admission amid Chelsea links

Rafael Leao admits he doesn’t like England as much as Italy after several outlets have linked him with a move to Chelsea.

The Blues were seriously linked with a move for Leao last summer, however nothing materialised, but the Portuguese winger hasn’t been afraid to hide his bromance with Reece James following their battle in the Champions League group stage earlier in the season.

Leao has previously admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League one day, but has doubts over playing in England due to the weather.

Featuring on a Kick Game Youtube video alongside Craig Mitch, the 23-year old was straight to the point with his opinion.

Bro, I don’t like the weather. I only went shopping in London, but I prefer Milan. The food, clubs, and weather are better.”

Leao in action against Atalanta
Leao’s bromance with James may just be a smokescreen however, with AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara saying earlier this season that he is confident the Serie A giants can reach an agreement for an extension with Leao, as the winger stays put for now.

 

