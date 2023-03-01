Alan Shearer admitted his disappointment over Wilfried Gnonto’s performance for Leeds United against Fulham in the FA Cup last night.

Leeds fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Cottagers, with Gnonto hooked by new manager Javi Gracia just after the hour mark after a poor performance and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said he agreed with Gracia’s decision to bring him off.

“Yeah, he’s struggled tonight, not really had that space to run into.

“Not been his night tonight, when that happens you’ve got to just say, ‘Okay it’s someone else’s turn, let’s see if he can make a difference’.”

Gnonto’s replacement Jack Harrison couldn’t improve on his teammate’s performance, with Fulham shutting down the left-hand side of the pitch which seriously limited the Yorkshire club’s potency.

The two Fulham goals were absolute corkers from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon as Marco Silva leads Fulham to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place tonight following Tottenham’s clash with Sheffield United, which gets underway at 19:55 BST.